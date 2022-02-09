717 FM 359, Richmond, TX 77406
Office Phone: 281-762-3310
Email: office@joyrichmond.org
CELEBRATION WORSHIP
Sunday, 8:00 a.m.
A traditional worship experience led by the Joy Choir, organ, lay liturgists, and special music.
CHRISTIAN EDUCATION
Sunday, 9:15 a.m.
Growth in discipleship and following Jesus are offered for all ages, pre-school through adults.
SPIRIT TOUCHING SPIRIT
Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
A contemporary worship experience led by the Praise Band and lay liturgists, using a variety of contemporary Christian music together with the historic liturgies of the Church.
Readings this Sunday: February 13, 2022
Epiphany 5
Jeremiah 17:5-8
Psalm 1
1 Corinthians 15:(1-11)12-20
Luke 6:17-26
LENTEN SERVICES:
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: Tuesday March 1st, 6:30pm. Come and enjoy pancakes with us, complete with toppings and prayer.
Ash Wednesday: March 2nd
Our Wednesday worship will be at Joy, 7:30 pm. However, if you cannot attend evening worship, want to come by on your lunch hour, or prefer not to drive at night, you may drop by the church anytime between 11am & 2 PM Ash Wednesday to receive imposition of ashes.
You may also do a “Drive By”. Just call ahead and let Pr. Randy know!
Wednesday Lenten Soup Supper and Lenten services:
Please join us each Wednesday evening during Lent (beginning March 9) to feast on home-made soups, 6pm. This will be followed by our Wednesday Lenten worship at 7:30 pm.
Joy Women’s Bible Study
Joy Women will be concluding our study of Genesis book of Genesis this month, taking a break until after Lent.
Joy’s Values: Faithful - Family - Friends - Fun
Joy’s Vision: Joy to the World!
Joy’s Mission: Called by God, we reach out joyfully to share Jesus Christ with all people by building healthy relationships with God and one another.
