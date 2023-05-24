A Spring woman has been convicted of murder in connection with the November 2019 murder of a Stafford man.
Jenise Leann Spruiell was convicted by a jury on May 15 on one count of first-degree murder and sentenced her to 22 years in prison a few days later.
The 29 year-old Spring woman was prosecuted for her role in the shooting death of Cameron Deal.
Evidence presented at trial revealed that Cameron Deal was shot multiple times in a hotel parking lot in Stafford on November 11, 2019. Surveillance video from the property showed Mr. Deal walking towards a vehicle parked in the parking lot when a second vehicle appeared. An assailant exited this second vehicle and began shooting Mr. Deal until Mr. Deal fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While Stafford detectives were initially unable to identify any suspects, the evidence suggested that the shooting was a retaliation killing for an incident several days prior where Mr. Deal was implicated in an aggravated robbery. Through a collection of records, communications, and surveillance video, detectives identified Jenise Spruiell as the driver of the first car. Her purpose was to lure Mr. Deal out of his hotel room moments before the second vehicle arrived containing the shooter.
Although the defendant was not the shooter in this case, she played a crucial role in the murder. The jury’s verdict in this case sends a message that taking justice into your own hands will not be tolerated in Fort Bend County, especially when it jeopardizes the safety of the community.
“This was a hard case tried on circumstantial evidence,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton. “But let this be a warning to those who would break the law where there is no witness. If the evidence is convincing, our highly-skilled prosecutors will hold you accountable. You are best off just not breaking the law.”
Spruiell was tried in the 268th District Court before Presiding Judge Steve Rogers. Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years, or life, in prison and a fine up to $10,000. The defendant must serve half of her sentence before she can be considered for parole.
