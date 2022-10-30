A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.
Calvin Ray Davis, theft of firearm, state-jail felony, May 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Calvin Ray Davis, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, May 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Calvin Ray Davis, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, May 21, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Latasha Shandy Hypolite, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Lonzo Goodman, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, a state- jail felony, Judge Tameika Carter.
