A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 25 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Junior Dunn, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Oct. 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Randall Turk, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 10, 2022. Judge Tameika Carter.
Jamauri Leon Lawson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, March 27, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Christopher Ashton Moore, accident involving injury, an unspecified felony offense, April 19, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Victor Manuel Aguirre, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group1, between 1-4 grams, a second-degree felony, Jan. 5, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Egda Rivas-Torres, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, April 2, 2023, Judge Tamika Carter.
Winston Lara, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Judge Tameika Carter.
Abel Tristian Sosa, murder, a first-degree felony, May 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Dedric Hankerson, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, May 20, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Deron Andreas Davis, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, May 31, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Amyia Mar Dajah Fezia, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, May 31, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Amyia Mar Dajah Fezia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 31, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Roy Anthony Rhone, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, June 1, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jamaal Andre Jones, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, June 7, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jamaal Andre Jones, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony, June 6, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jamaal Andre Jones, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, June 6, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jamaal Andre Jones, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 6, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Brandon Rene Villarreal, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Brandon Rene Villarreal, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, a state-jail felony, June 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Amarion Jack Benjamin Sanders, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cedric James Pittman Jr., manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 400 grams, an unspecified felony offense, May 16, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Darius Tommarick Johnson, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, June 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Kobi Lamont Miller, burglary of a building, an unspecified felony offense, June 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joakim Anthony Tolbert, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, more than 4,000 units, an unspecified felony offense, June 30, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joakim Anthony Tolbert, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, June 30, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joakim Anthony Tolbert, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, first-degree felony, June 30, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Daryn Uchechukwu Ezeude, Joakim Anthony Tolbert, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, between 4-400 grams, a first-degree felony, July 4,, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Daren Webster, robbery, a second-degree felony, July 8, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Brandon Jacob Smith, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, July 11, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Darrell Laray Gibbs, attempted possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony, July 16, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Heather Annie Perez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 2-200 grams, a first-degree felony, July 18, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Krista Gutierrez, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, April 2, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
