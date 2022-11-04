A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Aneka M. Armstrong, insurance fraud, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Aug. 10, 2019, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Aneka M. Armstrong, arson, a second-degree felony, Aug. 10, 2019, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Gabriel Paul Garza, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 17, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ashley Idelle Childs, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan, 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Marc Anthony Martis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, July 11, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Juan Carlos Ventura, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Nathanial Terriall Harrell, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Troy Allan Gabriel, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, April 10, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Chukwubuike Iguh, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Hector Andrew Carrillo, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, June 30, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Hector Andrew Carrillo, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 30, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Charlie Lawton, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Alnaserbelh Al Naseri, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
April Leticia Martinez, manufacting/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Patrick Antionio Deleon, promoting prostitution, a third-degree felony Aug. 5, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Paul Matthew Lange, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christopher Marcus Hawkins, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 8, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Alieyana Rosalia Ruiz, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony,Aug. 11, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Shashank Beri, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Troy Williams, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Ellehue Johnson Jr., soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Godlove Zuo, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge J.Christian Becerra.
Denzell Remon Clark, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Brandon Sean Anderson, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Michael Clevenger, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Michael Ferry, compelling prostitution by force/threat/coercion or fraud, a first-degree felony, April 29, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Michael Ferry, trafficking person engaging in sexual conduct, a second-degree felony, April 29, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Michael Ferry, promoting prostitution, a third-degree felony, April 29, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.