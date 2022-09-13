A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Curtis Demont Davis, theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Daeshawn Jaqueal Davis, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Bobby Martinez, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Trinidy Denise Davis, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Gabriela Rehlinger Smith, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cedric Septs, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 28, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jamar Robinson, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, April 7, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kobi Lamont Miller, burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a third-degree felony, Feb. 17 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Latasha Shandy Hypolite, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, April 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Nicholas Fitzgerald Henry, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Jan. 14, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jefferey Vegafria Digan, theft of mail, items numbering more than 30 addresses, a third-degree felony, July 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jefferey Vegafria Digan, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Judge Tameika Carter.
Mark Egbuna, unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited places in a weapon-free zone, a second-degree felony, Aug. 11, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mark Egbuna, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Aug. 11, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mark Egbuna, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Aug. 11, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Harol Diriangen Castellon-Calero, forgery of a government/national institution money or security, a third-degree felony, Aug. 16, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Anthony Joerell Polk, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, May 3, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Stephen Weaver, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, April 8, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Valeria Nevalta Degracia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 16, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Plez Ray Davis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 22, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jodi Lyn Brown, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
