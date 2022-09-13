A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Curtis Demont Davis, theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.

Daeshawn Jaqueal Davis, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.

Bobby Martinez, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.

Trinidy Denise Davis, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.

Gabriela Rehlinger Smith, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.