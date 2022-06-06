A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 19 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Stevie Thorton, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 27, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Syril Reid Benigay, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, April 7, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
M. Sam Strande, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a third-degree felony, April 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Stephen Dwayne Trimble, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 7, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Steven Michna, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, April 9, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Bilal Muhammed, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Alyssa Maria Rauda, injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a second-degree felony, April 21, 2022, Judge Frank J Fraley.
Victoria Graciela Montanez Roberts, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, April 2, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Herman Donnell Whitfield, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a second-degree felony, April 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Chrisanthia Marie Simon, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a third-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Craig Lawrence Williams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 30, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
William K. Hill, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Kristan Alejandro Ramirez, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, May 3, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Cornelio Lerman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, May 4, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Cornelio Lerman,evading arrest/detention with a with a previous conviction of a similar offense, a third-degree felony, May 5, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Francisco Javier Munozcano, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, May 4, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Timothy Andrew Griffin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 7, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Timothy Andrew Griffin,unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, May 7, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jesus Marmolejo, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Robert Edward Riley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 8, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jamir Christopher Williams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair its use as evidence in court, a third-degree felony, Nov. 3, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
