A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 11 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Thomas Alan Lancaster, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 7, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Edgar Sanchez Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 27, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Endrique Terrence Hilder, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 11, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Joshua Todd Harris, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Alisha Michelle Caldwell, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, July 26, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Miguel Alejandro Romualdo, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 6, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Tyler Matthew Senegal, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 15, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Raul Barrera, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 29, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Van Son Nguyen, possession of child pornography, unspecified felony, Sept. 16, 2021, Judge Robert. L. Rolnick.
Van Son Nguyen, possession of child pornography, unspecified felony, Sept. 16, 2021, Judge Robert. L. Rolnick.
Marlon Daron McClellan, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Sept. 26, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Adrian Jamal Harris, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 2, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.