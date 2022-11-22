A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Brett Austin Gordon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, a state-jail felony, Sept. 22, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Antwan Bloden George, burglary of a buildings, a state-jail felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Corey Pathen Young, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Corey Pathen Young, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Abraham Lopez-Rojas, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two ore more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jennifer Fay Wallace, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 29, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Perry Reed White, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Oct. 3, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Michael Smith, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony, Oct. 3, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Michael Anthony Cuellar, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Timothy Eric Gulley, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Timothy Eric Gulley, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Isaihpeter Gikonyo Mwangi, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Clareesa Mosha Brown, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Clareesa Mosha Brown, unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Cornelius Anthony Lewis, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, Oct. 11, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
David Devonte Garcia, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, May 28, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Fritzvoneric Brantley, assaulting a family member, member of the household member, a third-degree felony, Sept. 15, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
