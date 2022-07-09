A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 21 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Emily Elizabeth Bosse, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony (enhanced because of the amount), April 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Emily Elizabeth Bosse, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Kenneth Ray Banks, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a first-degree felony, May 4, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Don Lazar Lott, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a first-degree felony, May 9, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Manuel Alderete Jr., manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, May 25, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Carlos Garcia, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Dec. 16, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tyler Trimble, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value but with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, May 30, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Pedro Lee Montalvo, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, May 29, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Laderious Deshaun Woodard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, May 27, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Tucker Dean Lee, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle with a previous evading conviction, a third-degree felony, June 6, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jessica Broussard Yanez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a first-degree felony, June 8, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Tracy Gail Long, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value but with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, June 12, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mariah Nicole Pickens, assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony, June 15, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Michael Vinson Elliott, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, June 17, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Franklin Frazier, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 16, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Rafael Sincere Aceves, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, June 17, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jose Adalberto Mazon Juarez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 19, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Shayla Jaree Timmons, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value but with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, July 13, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Stephen Curtis Pyron, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-degree felony, July 25, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Anthony Graham, burglary of a building, July 19, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Gary David Castle, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-degree felony, Dec. 6, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Pedro Andres Larrea-Aguirre, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, May 18, 2022.
