A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases.
Antonio Nicholas Paratore, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 4, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Antonio Nicholas Paratore, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 4, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Glen Isaac Parker II, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 5, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
John Ferrel, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Feb. 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Hector Andrew Carrillo, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair its use as evidence in court, a third-degree felony, Feb. 8, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joseph Gregory Gomez, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Feb. 9, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Reyes Guebarra Ramirez, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Oct. 15, 2014, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Reyes Guebarra Ramirez, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Dec. 1, 2014, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Anthony Matthew Orta, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Oct. 5, 2022. Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Gilberto Riascos, theft from a person, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Kimberly Hope Monroe, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 9, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Victor Norris Ellison II, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Carlos Josue Cervantes, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, July 9, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Dexter Nichole Baldwin, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Sept. 4, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Sky Daniel Banks, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Draylon Keith Moton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 11, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Kourtney Sevon Williams, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Nov. 28, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jeffrey Taylor Martinez, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jeffrey Taylor Martinez, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jeffrey Taylor Martinez, accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jeffrey Taylor Martinez, accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Oscar Ivan Calva-Cruz, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Jan. 31, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Teron Daniel Thompson, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 3, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Justin Shae Ratliff, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Connie Morgan, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 7, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jonathan Ray Sanchez, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Feb. 11, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jonathan Sheming Hancock, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Feb. 12, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.