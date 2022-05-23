A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Frank Enrique Garcia-Regalon, fraudulent possession of or use of a credit or debit card, items numbering between 10-50, a third-degree felony, April 13, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
James Leo Green, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Earl Edward Barker, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, April 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Allan Craig Smith, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, April 17, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Derek Randall Diamond, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, April 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jennifer Mae Mata, credit card or debit card abuse of an elderly person, a third-degree felony, June 1, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ryan Wilson, theft of property, between $30,000-$150,000, a third-degree felony, May 15, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jillian Dann Price, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Aug. 16, 2020, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Luis Santo Bonilla, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
William Ogbonnaya Chekwas, theft of property, valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Dec. 17, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
