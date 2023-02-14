turned indictments against 19 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Eric David Strickland, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 18, 2021, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Cheri-Amore Muhammad, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 2, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Darwin Lakeet Joyce, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 4, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Kris Deon Williams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jerry Wayne Lyons III, possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2022 Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Alejandro Cortina Pruneda, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Judge Steve Rogers.
Israel Guajardo-Moreno, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, Dec. 8, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jaden Michael Jones, attempt to take weapon from an officer, a state-jail felony, Dec. 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ramon Antonio Vasquez, possession of a prohibited substance/item in a correction facility or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony, Dec. 20, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Christopher Carlson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 24, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Samuel Hawkins, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Jan. 2, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Johnathan Aaron Chiu, attempt to take a weapon from the officer, a state-jail felony, Jan. 5, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Kobi Lamont Miller, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, a third-degree felony, Oct. 11, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Aaron Race, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Jan. 7, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Stephanie Rae Beauxis, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 16, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jerry Wayne Lyons III, impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony, Sept. 30, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rosylin McGrew Singleterry, fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/perscription medication, a third-degree felony, Oct. 6, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Gregory Oliver Roberson, possession of a controlled subtance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Nov. 10, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Twanna L. Murray, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Jan. 4, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
