A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 24 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Camila Maria Burgos Rivera, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Jan. 6, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
William Anthony Turner, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jose Barajas, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, March 25, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Selvin Geovanny Palacios Miranda, engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony, Dec. 11, 2018, Judge Tameika Carter.
Elsie Chiamaka Aniekwe, assault on a public servant, a second-degree felony, May 31, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jessica Jeanette Nunez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 25, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Favour E. Ihenwe, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, July 19, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jonner S. Rapalo-Paz, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, July 19, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Shayan B. Sadeghbegi, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, July 19, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Oscar Eugene Wilhite IV, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, July 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Nuren Manasiya, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, July 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Erik Ortiz, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Rene Gurrusquieta Valdez, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Isaiah Ramirez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 21, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Salvador Gonzalez-Moreno, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Nicole Marie Whitlock, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of a credit or debit card, less than five items, a state-jail felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Roy Don Thompson, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, July 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
JR Youngblood, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, Aug. 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Tylesha Monaynauya Parker, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Aug. 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Viana Robles Durruthy, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, Aug. 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
John Carlos Perez, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, Aug. 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jason Jerome Haley, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, Sept. 1, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Mario Antonio Ayala, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 3, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mario Antonio Ayala, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 3, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Eloy Barrera, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Sept. 4, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
