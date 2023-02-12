A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 23 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Demetria Latasha Brown, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Nov. 21, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Steven Morales Esparza, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 22, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Sean Gavin Torres, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Nov. 23, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Noah Lamar Buono, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Ashton A. Dontaie Bowie, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Nov. 28, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Dariel Lester Jaray Jenkins, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Nov. 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Juan Nunez-Castillo, indecency with a child — exposure, a third-degree felony, Aug. 6, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Alejandra Valtierra-Alvarado, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 7, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Joshua Candido Herrera, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 9, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Erica Marni Levy, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Dec. 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Mitchell Allen Mosshart, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Dec. 21, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Daron Lee Venters, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Dec. 21, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Estaban Trey Chapa, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Dec. 23, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jaime Lee Gamez, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Dec. 22, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Rufus Justin Cherry, robbery, a second-degree felony, Dec. 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Freddie Lee Adams, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Dec. 28, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Anthony Dewayne Laday II, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, Dec. 28, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Peter Williams, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Dec. 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Idris Abimbola Shidi, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Dec. 31, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Quintin Shorten, aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, Dec. 31, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Nicholas Alexander Jackson, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Aug. 26, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Noah Lamar Buono, violating a protective order/assault/stalking, a third-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Joseph Gregory Gomez, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra,
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.