A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Dairon Yoan Morales-Nunez, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information of an elderly person, items numbering less than five, a third-degree felony, May 13, 2019, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Leroy Andrew Bernard, injury to a child/elderly or disabled person, with intent to cause bodily injury, a second-degree felony, Dec. 8, 2019, Judge Tameika Carter.
Mark Marwan Mufarreh, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Dec. 2, 2019, Judge Tameika Carter.
Gene Michael Broussard, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Sept. 4, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
William Terrell Cornelius, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Oct. 25, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ronald Armstead, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 26, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Daine Thompson, soliciting prostitution, Nov. 10, 2021, a third-degree felony, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jade Alexis Ballard, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jamail Keith Ardison, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between 10-50, a second-degree felony, Dec. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Maria Mejia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Maria Mejia, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, Dec. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Felipe Juarez Saucedo, sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Dec. 26, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Korian Anthony Relford, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Dec. 31, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jairo Adalberto Castellanos, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Josue Castellanos, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Edgard Moncada-Maradiaga, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Servelio Soriano-Mendoza, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Fredy Misael Valle-Madrid, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Derrien Craig Smith, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 5, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Derrien Craig Smith, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, Jan. 5, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Willie Tremain Washington Jr., assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Jan. 13, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Clara Amaka Ugwu-Kike, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Jan. 19, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Nabeel Ahmed, murder, a first-degree felony, Jan. 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Columbria Nicole Cash, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 22, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Lawrence Devon Garbs, manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony,
