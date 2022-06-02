A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Matthew Alexander Gibson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail degree felony, Oct. 3, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Craig Andre Hunt, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Dec. 9, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Craig Andre Hunt, unlawfully carrying of a weapon by a felon, a state-jail felony, Dec. 9, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Hjenri Mejia-Ramirez, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm (in a dangerous direction), a second-degree felony, Dec. 9, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jayron Delane, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Dec. 27, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Cory Valencia, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Jan. 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Valencia has a previous conviction on a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Baldwin Tyrod Goggans, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a second-degree felony, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Tyrone James Thomas, continuous violence against the family, a second-degree felony, March 5, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Tyrone James Thomas, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense, a third-degree felony, March 5, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Juan Carlos Moreno, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Reginald Dewayne Jackson-Louis Jr., attempting to commit burglary of a habitation, a third-degree felony, March 8, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Reginald Dewayne Jackson-Louis Jr., burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Feb. 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Diana Stanford, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 15, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Willie John Allen, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, March 17, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Azim Feroz Chranya, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Aratz, Carreno-Perez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, March 23, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Aratz, Carreno-Perez, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, March 23, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
