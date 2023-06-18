A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 22 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Darwin Lopez Rapalo, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, March 20, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Arnold Misael Miranda Reyes, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, March 20, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Marcus Deray Wilson, criminal mischief, between $2.500-$30,000 in damages, a state-jail felony, March 24, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jose Murcia Jr., deadly conduct through the discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, April 3, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Christian Alexander Kilpatrick, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, April 9, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christian Alexander Kilpatrick, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 9, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Enrique Luis Jimenez-Hernandez, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Estefani Acevedo-Hernandez, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Leslie Denniz Castro, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Franklin Domingo Espinoza, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Feb. 16, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Brian Christopher Bush, murder, a first-degree felony, Feb. 28, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Gustavo Betancourt Gonzalez, theft of property, valued at between $1,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 25, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
David Cina-Castro, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Jan. 31, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Maria Theresa Ayala, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 2, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Roel Duran Gonzalez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 400 grams, unspecified felony offense, March 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ismael Zuniga Gonzalez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 400 grams, unspecified felony offense, March 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Monica Rae Chel Robles, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 400 grams, unspecified felony offense, March 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Maria Delores Cruz, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Leslie La Roy Brinkley, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, March 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Leslie La Roy Brinkley, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a second-degree felony, March 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Wilson Geovany Castro-Romero, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 10, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Patrick Doral Robinson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, March 11, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Patrick Doral Robinson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, March 11, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Mahmoud Abu-Kaff, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony offense, a first-degree felony, April 2, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jessie Toribio Razo, cruelty to non-livestock animal by killing/poisoning/ or serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, March 22, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
