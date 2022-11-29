A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Mark Lee Carmona, criminal mischief, damage between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, June 3, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Darious Laroy Flowers, forgery of a financial instrument, a state-jail felony, April 13, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Matthew Kindsfather, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, a state-jail felony, Sept. 17, 2019, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ikechukwu Mbachu, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Demarkus Antwain McCants, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, May 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr., unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Misyoshi Lakeich Oneal, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Aug. 4, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Samantha Gardner, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
George Gonzales, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Jan. 1, 2010, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Dustin Lee Arguijo, criminally negligent homicide, a state-jail felony, July 16, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Melvin Harris, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Sept. 1, 2007, Judge Tameika Carter.
Pedro Ramon Alvarado Ramos, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 26, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolncik.
Marc Anthony Francis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 25, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mary Rosetta Marshall, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, April 13, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Alyssa Desarae Martinez, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Timothy Justin Fernie, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 3, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Timothy Justin Fernie, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 3, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Oscar Damian Salazar, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 21, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Robaire Malonson, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Aug. 9, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Derek Azzam Khalil, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Derek Azzam Khalil, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Damon G. Knighten, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Kenneth Bernard Taylor, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 25, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Juan Gerardo Sierra-Diaz, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 29, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Marteze Marshawn Scott, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 3, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Javier Ramirez Barrera, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Dennis Ross, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Alexis Simone Salinas, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Sept. 13, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Junior George Williamson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 16, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Victor Manuel Alonso, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 21, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Abel Emilio Diaz, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Sept. 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kevin Ciriaco Hercules, assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony, Sept. 29, 2022, Judge O’Neil Willliams.
Carmen Denise Scott, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Oct. 1, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jordan Joseph Robert, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Oct. 5, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Khalil Lamont Ellington, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, Oct. 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Hailey Michelle Lackey, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Oct. 9, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jarmarcus Monte Brewster, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, a third-degree felony, Oct. 10, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jarmarcus Monte Brewster, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Oct. 10, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Clifford Warren Thomas, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 12, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Daisa Antrice Holmes, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Oct. 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
David Michael Ballard, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Robert Christopher Vetter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Anthony Bernard Jones, tampering with a government record with intent to defraud/harm, a state-jail felony, Oct. 19, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Matthew Dylan Alexander, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 1, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Aira Marari Martinez, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, March 229, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jason Lu, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, March 1, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Dimonico Heacher, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, April 13, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Dimonico Heacher, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 13, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
John Collier, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, Aug. 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
