A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 14 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Kyle Wayne Springer, theft of property, $2,500 or less with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 16, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Earnest Murray, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 27, 2021, Judge Chad Bridges.
Asif Momin, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 11, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Dustin Jerad Ferm, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, July 31, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jacob Michael Benazouz, manslaughter, a second-degree felony, Aug. 6, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Alex Tristen Francis, murder, a first-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2021, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Bernard Weldon Lee, forgery of a government/national installment/money/security, a third-degree felony, Dec. 7, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Anthony J’Quan Ford, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Dec. 14, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Davion Antoine Dunn, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Dec. 14, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Marco Antonio Fortin, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Christopher Lafoy Davis, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 27, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Ahmad Omar Farooq, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 27, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Kapil Malhotra, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 27, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Dairon Peacock, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 27, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.