A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 19 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Brooklyn Anderson, unlawfully carrying weapon in a prohibited place, a third-degree felony, Jan. 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Brooklyn Anderson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Brooklyn Anderson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Christian Ivan Moreno, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information of an elderly person, items numbering less than 5, a third-degree felony, Jan. 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
David Lee Taylor, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 25, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Keaton John Richardson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Jan. 28, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Keaton John Richardson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Jan. 28, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kenneth Edward Reed Jr., driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Jan. 30, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Christian Gerardo Umerez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 30, 3022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Christian Gerardo Umerez, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 30, 3022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Abraham Isiaq, theft from a person, a state-jail felony, Feb. 2, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Donte Oneal Moon, burglary of an building with a controlled substance presence, a third-degree felony, Feb. 4, 2022, J. Christian Becerra.
Vincent Diago Martinez, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing and/or circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 5, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jamar Jovan Francis, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility or civic/community facility, a third-degree felony, Feb. 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
William Smith, robbery, a second-degree felony, Feb. 9, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ricky Constantino Cruz, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Feb. 12, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Trey Aaron Rodriguez, deadly conduct by discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, Feb. 13, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Angelica Reyes, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 13, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Robert Timothy Peterson, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Feb. 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. According to the indictment, Peterson has been previously convicted of a similar offense, and thus his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Faizan Ali Rajpute, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Dec. 4, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ana Torres Castillo, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Jan. 16, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
John Joseph Mendoza, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Victor Johnson King, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Sept. 3, 2019, Judge O’Neil Williams.
