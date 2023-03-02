A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 14 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Darryl Craig Miller, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, July 27, 2017, Judge Steve Rogers.
Adolph Garza Ruiz III, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 3, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jarell Javonte Thompson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 19, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Raul Aguire, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Oct 4, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Delvin Louis Rhodes, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Michael Dewayne Speed, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
John Jimenez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Nov. 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
John Jimenez, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Nov. 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Richardo Ruben Perez, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Nov. 20, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Damerrius Darnell Washington, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Nov. 28, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Damerrius Darnell Washington, fraudulent possession of or use of a credit or debit card, number of cards less than 5, a state-jail felony, Nov. 28, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Leran Kenig, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kevin Dewight Guinn, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Dec. 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Francisco Xavier Cortes Luviano, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felon, Jan. 5, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Oscar Ernesto Mendiola, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Jan. 11, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel. According to the indictment, Mendiola has been convicted of a similar offense in the past, which could enhance his punishment if convicted.
Kevin Wayne Logsdon, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 18, 2023, Jude J. Christian Becerra.
Angela Ihuoma Imoh, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 23, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Leonel Perez, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 1, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jose Angel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 2, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Christina Morales, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug.12, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Rehman Rahmatullah Khuwaja, aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, Nov. 20, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Dryl Dixon, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 24, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Dryl Dixon, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Dec. 24, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
