A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Steven Antonio Bonilla, sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, Aug. 17, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kennedy Rivera, violating a bond/protective order twice within a 12-month period, a third-degree felony, Feb. 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Richard Cantu Jr., manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 grams to 200 grams, a first-degree felony, June 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Richard Cantu Jr., unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, June 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rejina Marie Gutierrez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, June 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rejina Marie Gutierrez, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, June 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joseph Joe Reyes, continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, July 1, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
April Leticia Martinez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Alton Henry Bowman, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, July 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. According to the indictment, Bowman has been previous convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Ryan Clark Ross, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, July 13, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Tynan Taylor, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 14, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jerad Derell Haynes, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, July 17, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kristhyan Josue Moreno, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, July 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Junior Alexander Cruz, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jonathan Josue Ramos-Hernandez, burglary of a habitation, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Loany Rodriguez, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Loany Rodriguez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cristie Ann Evans, assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
James Dulan Hausler, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, July 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Stevie Allen Sprouse Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 27, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Warren Oneal Johnson, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, July 6, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Keerston Malek Wilkerson, aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony, July 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Cameron Keshaune Webb, aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony, July 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Wiliams.
