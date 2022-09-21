A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Steven Antonio Bonilla, sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, Aug. 17, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.

Kennedy Rivera, violating a bond/protective order twice within a 12-month period, a third-degree felony, Feb. 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.

Richard Cantu Jr., manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 grams to 200 grams, a first-degree felony, June 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

Richard Cantu Jr., unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, June 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

Rejina Marie Gutierrez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, June 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.