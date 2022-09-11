A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Dustin Gregory Brooks, theft of service, between $2,500 and $30,000 in value, a third-degree felony, Dec. 13, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Larry Rios, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 8, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Nicholas Brent Mejia, robbery, a second-degree felony, July 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jefferey Vegafria Digan, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, July 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Olugbenga Fausadeen Abass, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, July 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.