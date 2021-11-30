Fort Bend County grand jurors returned indictments against a large number of individuals on a wide variety of felony charges.
Those indicted, the charges they face, the punishment possible, the date of the alleged offense and the judge assigned to hear the case, are:
Angela Lanette Eaton, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Sept. 28, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Zachary Alan Cummings, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Aug. 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jasmyn Hines, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, Sept. 16, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Adrian Alexander Solis, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 21, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Justin Shorts, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information of an elderly person, less than five items, a third-degree felony, Sept. 20, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Gregory Allen Grant, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 20, 2020, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kacey Rene Torrence, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Jan. 20, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kacey Rene Torrence, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Jan. 20, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jacob L. John-Louis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, May 1, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jordan Marquise Johnson, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing and circulation, a third-degree felony, June 26, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
William Shane Schockley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 14, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kimberly Anne Caudill, possession of a controlled substance, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 14, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kimberly Anne Caudill, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Aug. 14, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Amanda Morin, trademark counterfeiting, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2021, Judge Tameika Carker.
Pricilla Bell, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 21 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jessie Lopez, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value but with two or more previous convictions, Aug. 22, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Carlos Albert Sierra, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Brandon Scott Mandevill, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 26, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Michael Anthony Morales, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 26, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jaime Nicole Lopez, possession of a controlled substance, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 27, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Steven Gilbert Marin, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 1, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Chaz Andrew Jerome Lewis, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 12, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Leonard Dale Hamilton Jr., assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing and circulation, a third-degree felony, Sept. 3, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Leonard Dale Hamilton Jr., aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony, Sept. 3, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Deandre Marqueal Smith, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Sept. 5, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Deandre Marqueal Smith, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 5, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Deandre Marqueal Smith, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 5, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Deandre Marqueal Smith, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Sept. 5, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Samuel Hawkins, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Sept. 9, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Travion Earl James, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 15, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Artie Denise Hancock, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 years old, a state-jail felony, Sept. 18, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Terrance Jerome Marshall, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each count a second-degree felony, May 20, 2017, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Nicky Frank Evans, theft of property, between $2,500 and $30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, June 1, 2019, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Nicky Frank Evans, misapplication of fiduciary funds/financial property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a third-degree felony, June 1, 2019, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Welford A. L. Clark Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 29, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Zacchias Amaja Jackson, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Feb. 27, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Billy Ray Sanders, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a second-degree felony, March 2, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Davie Deyonde Johnson Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a second-degree felony, March 6, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jake Isaac, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Larry West Isaac, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a state-jail felony, March 14, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Larry West Isaac, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a state-jail felony, March 14, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Larry West Isaac, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, March 14, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Trevaughn Alexzander Howard, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, April 22, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Richard Cantu Jr., unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, May 28, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kamika Shanetrill Thompson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, (June 5, 2021), Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kamika Shanetrill Thompson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, between 200 grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, (June 5, 2021), Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Christopher Fran Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, June 12, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
