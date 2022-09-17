A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

David Garcia, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

Tavares Antonio Lampkin, theft of property, less than $2,500 but with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, June 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Ronald Carl Davis III, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, June 24, 2022, J. Christian Becerra.

Kateryn Alvarado, abandoning or endangering a child or placing a child in imminent danger or bodily injury, a third-degree felony, July 2, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

Paola Caballero, abandoning or endangering a child or placing a child in imminent danger or bodily injury, a third-degree felony, July 2, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

