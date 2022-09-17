A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
David Garcia, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Tavares Antonio Lampkin, theft of property, less than $2,500 but with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, June 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ronald Carl Davis III, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, June 24, 2022, J. Christian Becerra.
Kateryn Alvarado, abandoning or endangering a child or placing a child in imminent danger or bodily injury, a third-degree felony, July 2, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Paola Caballero, abandoning or endangering a child or placing a child in imminent danger or bodily injury, a third-degree felony, July 2, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ashton James, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 a state-jail felony, July 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Sam Hernandez, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, July 13, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Mark Mempin Bernardino, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 17, 2022, Judge Tamika Carter.
Mark Mempin Bernardino, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, July 17, 2022, Judge Tamika Carter.
Mark Mempin Bernardino, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 17, 2022, Judge Tamika Carter.
Mark Mempin Bernardino, theft of mail, more than 30 addresses, a state-jail felony, July 17, 2022, Judge Tamika Carter.
Chad Alan Henry, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, April 1, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Gary Michael Meyer, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, July 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Homero Martinez, theft of property, less than $2,500 but with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, July 30, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kristina Michelle Dunn, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, July 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Andres Esmeralda Cortes, driving while intoxicated, third-offense or more, a third-degree felony, Aug. 6, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Tarronce Robinson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Aug. 16, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Reylis David Riera-Gonzalez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Aug. 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Russell John Einarsson, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, April 12, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Tavia Fisher, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Dec. 14, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Gertie Freda Jones, theft of property, less than $2,500 but with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, April 12, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jasmine Evette Joseph, theft of property, less than $2,500 but with two ore more theft convictions, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
