A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 14 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Lenis Salinas, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Mya Tirhaqua Smith, fraudulent possession of or use of a credit/debit card, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, Dec. 14, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Amanda Perez, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Dec. 23, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Quentin Deshawn Collins, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 22, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ricardo Ruiz Ricardez, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Dec. 22, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Evelin Ruiz, arson, a second-degree felony, Dec. 24, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
James Legan, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, De. 25, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Fabrizio Dinu, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Fabian Daniel Drummond, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 4, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Fabian Daniel Drummond, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Jan. 4, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tret Jautel Crockett, credit or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Jan. 5, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Frederick George Lemme Jr., driving while intoxicated, third offence or more, a third-degree felony, Jan. 5, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Nathan Wade Blair, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Jan. 7, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Matheus Cracel Fonseca, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 6, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Meylis Sanchez, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Berroa Leidys Sanjurjo, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jaylyn D. Aivion Jones, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Feb. 26, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Bradley Jermaine Murphy, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, between 28-200 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 3, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Juan Galindo Rodriguez, aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, Sept. 10, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Juan Galindo Rodriguez, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, Sept. 10, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
