A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Jose Maria Lopez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a third-degree felony, Feb. 11, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Johnny Dominguez, driving while intoxicated third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Feb. 13, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Myles Anthony Handy, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Feb. 28, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Damion Thompson Landis Stayton, robbery, a second-degree felony, Feb. 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Martin Baxter Patton, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Feb. 22, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Vincent Edwards, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Feb. 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Vincent Edwards, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kevin Eugene Kingery, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Feb. 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jonathan Ray Moreno, unauthorized use a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Monica Nicole Serrata, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, Oct. 16, 2021, a third-degree felony, Oct. 16, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Crystal Marie Ortega, theft of property, valued at less than $2,500 with two or more convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, March 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jose Marcus Ortiz, theft of property, valued at less than $2,500 with two or more convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Jan. 25, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Adam Key Connell, injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Feb. 9, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Domingo Garcia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 4, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jordan Emone Ashley, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, April 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Brandy Nicole Pool, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony.
Joseph Allen Wessinger, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony.
