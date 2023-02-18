A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against nine individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Michael Ferry, promoting prostitution, a third-degree felony, April 29, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Hina Tahir, abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, a state-jail felony, Oct. 21, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kaleb William Collins, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 29, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
John Cabrera, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Bradley Jermaine Murphy, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Nov. 3, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jacqueline Alejandra Ramos, money laundering between $30,000-$150,000, a third-degree felony, Nov. 10, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Camille Love, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Nov. 9, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Lonny Deon Kiel, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Nov. 14, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Keva Jackson, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Nov. 14, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Samil Ali, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Nov. 26, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Samil Ali, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B,less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 26, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jessica Rodriguez Monroy, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 4, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jonathan Salinas, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Hugo Ramero-Castillo, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Tellas Savalas Williams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Dec. 7, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ariel Alpacaja-Berreno, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Dec. 8, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
