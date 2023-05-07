A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against eight individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Michael Angel Ortiz-Cruz, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Feb. 27, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Gabriela Perez, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Aug. 14, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Cristian Javier Velasquez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, offense date unspecified, Judge Tameika Carter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.