A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 14 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Quieteller Lashay Matthews, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Victoria Laura Smith, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Junior Dunn, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Jan. 27, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Lauren Elizabeth Ibarra, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Gregory Ledet, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of identifying items numbering less than 5, state-jail felony, March 11, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Manuel Zeron-Castellanos, smuggling of persons for profit, a second-degree felony, March 20, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jerrod Hoye Baker, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 27, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
James Adams Pirtle, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 28, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
James Adams Pirtle, possession f a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 28, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Tyrell Laurent Roberts, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle with a previous conviction, a state-jail felony, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Quwavonnie Dmond Maxie, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, April 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Gregory Ernest McDonald, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jaquan Bell, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, April 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Chynna Monique Saunders, reckless injury to a child/elderly/disabled person causing serious bodily injury or mental harm, a second-degree felony, April 28, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Pablo Cebrian, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, May 1, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Varkarmonh Salia Dukuly, unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place, a third-degree felony, May 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Hilario Conjeo Mendoza, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony, May 2, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.