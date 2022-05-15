A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against nine individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Saleh Mohamed Al-Shaibah, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Saleh Mohamed Al-Shaibah, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Saleh Mohamed Al-Shaibah, theft of property, between $2.500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Sept. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Cory Ali Wilks, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 6, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cory Ali Wilks, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair its use in court as evidence, a third-degree felony, Sept. 6, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jacob Matthew Ruiz, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Dec. 21, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jacob Matthew Ruiz, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, Dec. 21, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jacob Matthew Ruiz, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 21, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Mirza S. Yousaf, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Dec. 15, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Vinh Ngoc Nguyen, tampering with a government record/license/seal in order to defraud or harm, a third-degree felony, Jan. 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Vinh Ngoc Nguyen, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between five and 10, a third-degree felony, Jan. 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Carl Armstrong, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Feb. 2, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Antonia Reyes, murder, a first-degree felony, Feb. 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Savanna Aurora Rodriguez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 6, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Charles Ray McMillian Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony March 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Charles Ray McMillian Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, March 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Charles Ray McMillian Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, March 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
