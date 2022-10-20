A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.
Doan Trung, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Severo Ybarra, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
William Evangeline Akin, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 6, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
William Evangeline Akin,unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Aug. 6, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Edwin Antonio Barrios, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
William Franklin Green, robbery, a second-degree felony, Aug. 13, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
William Franklin Green, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 13, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Tyrelie Travon Timmons, aggravated theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Aug. 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Anthony Dewayne Lowry, promoting prostitution, a third-degree felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Rosa Ella Rubalcaba, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Xavier Dontray Elzy, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Fernando Aguilar Jr., evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 3, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Andrae Lennox Patterson, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Sept. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Caleb Stone, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Sept. 17, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Kaleem Ahmad McCoy, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Sept. 17, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Lia Ann Ryan, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
