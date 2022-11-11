A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 22 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Alina Alexandra Almendarez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Joe Arreola, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

Robert Arreola, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

Carisa Marie Arthur, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Aug. 30, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.

Derrick Arthur, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Sept. 2, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Arthur has been previously convicted on a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.

