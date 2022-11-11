A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 22 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Alina Alexandra Almendarez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Joe Arreola, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Robert Arreola, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Carisa Marie Arthur, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Aug. 30, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Derrick Arthur, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Sept. 2, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Arthur has been previously convicted on a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Gheorghe Hornea, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Sept. 5, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Nicoleta Ciuciu, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Sept. 5, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Pamela Ann Trimble, robbery, a second-degree felony, Sept. 5, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Pamela Ann Trimble, attempt to take weapon from a peace officer, a state-jail felony, Sept. 5, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jorge Campuzano, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kendrick Shantell Lewis, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Sept. 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jonathan Matthew Welch, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 9, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Terrance Sapp, making a terroristic threat against a public servant to instill fear of serious bodily injury to influence the outcome of a government investigation, a third-degree felony, Sept. 16, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
April Elizabeth McHenry, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, Sept. 19, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Amber Inez Graves, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 21, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
George Latret Miller, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Sept. 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Kyle Anthony Newell, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jeramiah Eric Victor, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Sept. 25, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jeramiah Eric Victor, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Sept. 25, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jovon Johnson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 1, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Daniel Ray Green, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, June 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Sebastion Darnell Bingley, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, June 10, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Sebastion Darnell Bingley, theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in value, a third-jail felony, June 10, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Deanna A. Denton-Taylor, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, April 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Arthur Lee McShan Jr., robbery, a second-degree felony, Jan. 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
