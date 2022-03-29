A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Kyle Robbins, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, April 8, 2020, Christopher Rene Martinez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Christopher Rene Martinez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jose Nicholas Resendiz Jr., assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Aug. 8, 2017, Judge J. Christian Becerra. According to the indictment, Resendiz has been convicted of a similar offense in the past, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Jagehauel K. Gillispie, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between 10-50, a second-degree felony, Sept. 10, 2019, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Erik Lorenzo Ortiz, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds in a drug-free zone, a state-jail felony, Jan. 28, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley. Because the alleged offense took place in a drug-free zone, Ortiz’s punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Denzil Abraham Thomas, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Feb. 5, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Thomas Stephen Valentino, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 31, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Julian Michael Sneed, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Aug. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. According to the indictment, Sneed has been previously convicted of a similar offense in the past, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Julian Michael Sneed, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, a third-degree felony, Aug. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. According to the indictment, Sneed has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Thaddeus Lattimore, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 8, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Thaddeus Lattimore, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 8, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Thaddeus Lattimore, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 8, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Maynor David Veliz, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Sept. 29, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Franki Guseman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 1, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Lamarcus Dwayne Sanders, robbery, a second-degree felony, April 1, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Leon Joseph Leger, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Sarah Ann Miller, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 29, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Israel Bonugli, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Dec. 11, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Derwin Kleon Clark, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Dec. 28, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cody James Brown, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Robert Richard Tassin, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, June 10, 20008, Judge O’Neil Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.