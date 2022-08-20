A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against eight individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Robin Ella Marie Rogers, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Jan.. 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Health Jackson Jr., money laundering, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, March 2, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Health Jackson Jr., possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, March 2, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Health Jackson Jr., delivery of marijuana, between .25 ounce and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, March 2, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Terry Rollins, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, March 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
