A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 14 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Brandon Burton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 29, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Victoria Gul Anwar, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Charles Ray Williams Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 27, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Brian Andrew Gibbs, reckless arson of a building/habitation/vehicle causing damage, a state-jail felony, Nov.10, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jose De Jesus Muniz, continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, Oct. 16, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Lonzo Richard Goodman, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, Nov. 17, 2022, a second-degree felony, Judge Tameika Carter.
Lonzo Richard Goodman, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Dec. 14, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jeffery Dewayne Brown, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Nov. 12, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges. According to the indictment, Brown has been previously convicted of the same offense, which could enhance his punishment if convicted.
Cesar Alexi Gomez-Hernandez, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, Nov. 20, 2022, a state-jail felony, Judge Steve Rogers.
Keith Allen Brown, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Nov. 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Johnny M. Dang, capital murder by terror threat/other felony, a capital felony punishable by death, Jan. 11, 2017, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jose Cristian Batres, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Dec.2, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges. According to the indictment, Batres has been previously convicted of the same offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Alejandro Arzate, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 11, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Isaiah Noel Ontiveros, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, between 28-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 13, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Christina Driver, robbery, a second-degree felony, Dec.14, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
