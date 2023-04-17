A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Larry Cinco, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Aug. 29, 2016, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Daveon Jaquan Goodwin, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 21, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Britton Russell Schlotz, cruelty to non-livestock animal by killing, poisoning or causing it serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony,Nov. 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Alanna Marie Rudolph, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Nov. 15, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Ruben Salinas, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 31, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Trevion Kiondre Brown, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Jan. 5, 2023, Judge Tamika Carter.
Jose Martin Laguna, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Johnal Mark Oldenburg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Jan. 11, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Steven Marshall McKelvey, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Gilbert Lee Boutte, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Harland Loyd Vernon, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Jan. 13, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Eric Shawn Smith, capital murder by terror threat/other felony, a capital felony punishable by death, Dec. 31, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Baldo Piedra Leon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 1, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Guillermo Barrientos, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Feb. 1, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Aymoni J’Kobe Booker, theft from a person, a state-jail felony, Feb. 2, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
