A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Curtis Ray Wolf, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, May 5, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Michael Ray Cooper, arson of a building/habitat or vehicle and recklessly causing damage, a second-degree felony, March 13, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Marvin Octavious Cooper III, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value, with two more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, July 10, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Dontrell Onterio Burts, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Jan. 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Daishe Rayvon Bennett, deadly conduct by the discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, Jan. 24, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Michael Angel Ortiz/Cruz, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 27, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Adonia Lynette Martinez, aggravated assault with a weapon of a date, family member or member of the household, a second-degree felony, March 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Justin Shalome Martin, stalking, a third-degree felony, March 22, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
David John Smith, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Wayne Allen Weens, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mikhail Daichenko, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Omar Kenyetta Grayson, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Ryan Alexander Mclendon, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Emerson Estupinan Beltran, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Umesh Omprakash Jiandani, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Sijin Thomas Jurian, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.