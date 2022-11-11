A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges  and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Jaelen Allen, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 12, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Jaelen Allen, capital murder of multiple people, capital felony punishable by death, Dec. 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

August Taylor Jones, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.

Roman Antonio Lopez, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Rosalind Lashece Cobbin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 22, 2022 Judge Frank J. Fraley.

