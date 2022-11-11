A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Jaelen Allen, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 12, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jaelen Allen, capital murder of multiple people, capital felony punishable by death, Dec. 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
August Taylor Jones, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Roman Antonio Lopez, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Rosalind Lashece Cobbin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 22, 2022 Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Willis Washington, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 23, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Carlos Santiago Santana, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Justin Hendricks, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jennifer Rosson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Sept. 2, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Kenneth Darnell Chandler, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Sept. 8, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Katharine Elyse Harrington, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Sept. 10, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Darrell Holder Roberts, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Darrell Holder Roberts, felon unlawfully carrying a weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 18, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jacolby Javan Keith, robbery, a second-degree felony, Sept. 19, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Brett Austin Gordon, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Sept. 22, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. According to the indictment, Gordon has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
