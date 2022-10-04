A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Darwin Lopez-Morales, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Aug. 1, 2018, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kyshawn Scott, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony, July 29, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tom Tomy, unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places, a third-degree felony, Jan. 23, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Harold James Franks III, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Leonard Perez Mayberry Jr., assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, May 10, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. According to the indictment, Mayberry has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.