A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 19 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 19 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Kal-El Christian Lehn, assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony, Feb. 23, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Mauricio Elias-Bravo, evading arrest and or detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 27, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Roberto Guereca, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 28, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jesse James Joslin III, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Ryan Thompson, evading arrest and or detention and causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Feb. 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Cedric Adam Mayberry, manslaughter, a second-degree felony, Oct. 29, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Emmanual Neeper, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two ore more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 28, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Emmanuel Neeper, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 28, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Diontrai Damon Smith, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, March 3, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Tavaris Cornelious Collins, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, March 3, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Koraima Magarita Resendiz, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, March 5, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Gary Fleming, evading arrest and or detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, March 5, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Juan Carlos Flores, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 6, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Daniel Alexander, violating sex offenders duty to register each 10 years, a third-degree felony, Oct. 10, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Brittani Williams, intending to cause bodily injury to a child/elderly or disabled person, a third-degree felony, March 12, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Santiago Tamez, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, March 13, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
James Crosby, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Melinda Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Charles Melvin Riggins, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kennedy Rivera, violating a bond or protective order two times within a 12-month period, a third-degree felony, Feb. 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.