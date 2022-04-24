A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Isaiah Traveon Harris, robbery, a second-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Agustin Garcia, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Freddie Carl Green II, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mathew Wilson, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Darien Isaiah Stuart, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kalon Wayne Cobb, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Oscar Mejorado, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Madison Parker-Lavine, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a seond-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kevin Ciriaco Hercules, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, 4 grams to 200 grams, a second-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Ciriaco Hercules, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevin Ciriaco Hercules, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Armando Cruz Gamboa, online solicitation of a minor for sexual contact, a third-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Price Johnson, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Price Johnson, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Feb. 18, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Braylen Ray, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Braylen Ray, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Feb. 18, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Osvaldo Claudio-Ruiz, possesion of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, 4 grams to 200 grams, a second-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Osvaldo Claudio-Ruiz, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense, a third-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jeancarlo Ventura, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Chelsea Jasmine Walker, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Ashton Myles, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jayanna Jackson, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Stephon Eugene Estes, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, March 1, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jeffrey Scott Jackson, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense, a third-degree felony, March 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
John Paul Walker, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
