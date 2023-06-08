A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against nine individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Kirk Jeremy Gore, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 28, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Rita Marie Vela, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Feb. 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Erin Noah Samora, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 10, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Erin Noah Samora, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 10, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
