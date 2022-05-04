A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 20 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Christopher Donnell Burton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 18, 2017, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Romeo Garza-Castrejon, murder, a first-degree felony, June 20, 2017, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Alex Freddy Ortiz, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 15, 2021, Judge Robert L Rolnick.
Luis Felipe Castellanos-Ramirez, possession of a controlled substance penalty group, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 18, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Helen-May Alexis Oconnell, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 18, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Santiago Hernandez Rivas, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Dec. 28, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jose Luis Davila-Cantu, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 29, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Clifton Merrill Brookshire, murder, a first-degree felony, Feb 9, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ernie Junior Romero, smuggling of persons causing serious bodily injury or death, a first-degree felony, Feb. 9, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Abdullah Ahmed, assaulting a public servant, a second-degree felony, Feb 21, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Julian Christian Williams, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 21, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Javier Jaime Garza, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Feb. 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Erick Alexander Osorio, possession of a controlled substance penalty group, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 22, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
MD Khan Jahan Ali, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Blanaca Salgado, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Blanaca Salgado, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Patrick Ojeiruh Ogedengbe, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 28, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Garrett Stephen Estrada, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 2, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Arturo Martinez, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 6, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Leo Ignatius Conway, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 11, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Joshua Louis Rainey, assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony, March 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Matthew Kandeh Momoh, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, March 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Carlos Ernesto Rivera, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, March 26, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Andrew David Arredondo, unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place, a third-degree felony, April 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ronald Thomas Drakos II, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 6, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Robert Jarmeil Mitchell, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 7, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Richard Lee Omoruyi, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a third-degree felony, April 7, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Nathan Manuel, continuous violence against the family, a second-degree felony, March 25, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Earnest North III, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a third-degree felony, May 3, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Gus James Sons III, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, March 31, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Alex Trahan, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.