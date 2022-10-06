A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.
Christopher George Cromer, possession of marijuana, between 50-2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony, July 14, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Nicholas Kovacs, possession of marijuana, between 5 pounds and 50 pounds, a third-degree felony, July 14, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jorge Luis Ocampo, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jacquelyn Torres, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Romero Villegas, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 25, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Talisha Merrie Bowers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 4, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Edwin Antonio Barrios, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Annette Nicole Perez theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Aug. 12, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Latoya Dionne Jones, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, Aug. 14, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Candelario McDaniel Garcia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Mosunmola Bishop, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 26, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Charles Nolan Bradley, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Aug. 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Charles Nolan Bradley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Lisa Lashawn Graves, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Aug. 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
