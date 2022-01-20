A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Those individuals, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Dewayne Jamal Bradshaw, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, June 21, 2020, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Sydney Joseph Herbert V, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony offense, Sept. 10, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Carey Lee Corley, delivery of marijuana, between 1/4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Jan. 22, 2020, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
John Eddie Wright, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Jan. 5, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Peter Munoz Garcia Jr., manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, more than 400 grams, Jan. 12, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Olajuwa Dewon Green, assaulting a family member, memberof the household, a third-degree felony, Feb. 26, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter. According to the indictment, Green has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Ashley Renee Higgins, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than one gram, a state-jail felony, March 12, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Christian Alexander Kilpatrick, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christian Alexander Kilpatrick, money laundering, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, April 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christian Alexander Kilpatrick, manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, more than 28 grams, a second-degree felony, March 10, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christian Alexander Kilpatrick, manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 7, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christian Alexander Kilpatrick, delivery of marijuana, between 1/4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, April 13, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Lester Fauricio Barahona, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, June 16, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Marquise Dontre Turbin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 27, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Iclibson Moreira Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 28, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jennifer Alma Munoz, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 23, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
James Anthony Cruz, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, Oct.22, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Samuel Weiss, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Rafael Antonio Viana, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Oct. 30, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Raul Flores, soliciting (paying for) prostitution, a state-jail felony, Nov. 10, 2021,Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Vishwana Nimbala, soliciting (paying for) prostitution, a state-jail felony, Nov. 10, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jesse Rendon, soliciting (paying for) prostitution, a state-jail felony, Nov. 10, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
GlennSaya-Ang, soliciting (paying for) prostitution, a state-jail felony, Nov. 10, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jakor Travon Barton, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Nov. 11, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jakor Travon Barton,unauthorized use of a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Nov. 11, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Luis Damian, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Nov. 11, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
John Llanas, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Nov. 11, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Nathan Xavior Garcia, online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, Nov. 17, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
