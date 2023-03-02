A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 32 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Patrick D. Robinson Sr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 21, 2018, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ryan Anthony Torres, deadly conduct by discharge of firearm, a third-degree felony, Dec. 28, 2019, Judge Chad Bridges.
Gilberto Riascos, recklessly causing serious bodily or mental injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, a second-degree felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Alondra Aguinaga, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, May 24, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Henry Tedros-Benito, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, July 14, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Rene Bernardo Ortiz, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Melanna Elion Smith, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Manuel Dejesus Bonilla-Escobar, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, Oct. 10, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Vernon Lawrence Green, possession of marijuana, between 5 -50 pounds, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Shanice Nicole Miller, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Shanice Nicole Miller, promoting prostitution, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Elton Phillips, trafficking person from shelter, a first-degree felony, Oct. 12, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Elton Phillips, promoting prostitution, a third-degree felony, Oct. 12, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Leslie Samuel Ademilola Idowu, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 25, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Samiria Lee Williams, abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, a state-jail felony, Nov. 30, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Bennie Anthony Fowlkes, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Nov.11, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Quinmerrius Mackendrick Collins, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ronald D. Jones, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ronald D. Jones, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Dec. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ayad Jabber, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, Dec. 13, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Geovani Lopez, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, April 1, 2020, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Logan Affeldt, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, Oct 3, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Albert Foster, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 2, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Albert Foster, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 3, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Juan Esparza Rodriguez, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Nov. 1, 2019, Judge Chad Bridges.
Shane Bourg, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Feb. 2, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra. According to the indictment, Bourg was previously convicted of a similar crime, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted again.
Trenyn Alexander Sample, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 4, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Antonio Nicholas Paratore, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 4, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Antonio Nicholas Paratore, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 4, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Glen Isaac Parker II, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 5, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
John Ferrel, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Feb. 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Hector Andrew Carrillo, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair its use as evidence in court, a third-degree felony, Feb. 8, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joseph Gregory Gomez, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Feb. 9, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Reyes Guebarra Ramirez, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Oct. 15, 2014, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Reyes Guebarra Ramirez, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Dec. 1, 2014, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Anthony Matthew Orta, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Oct. 5, 2022. Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Gilberto Riascos, theft from a person, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Kimberly Hope Monroe, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 9, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
