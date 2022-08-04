A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against nine individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Abdul Rahman Hamadi, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of credit or debit cards, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, Sept. 24, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jose Torres-Garcia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than one gram, a state-jail felony, Feb 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Nathan Thomas Halliburton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 24, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jonathan Dewayne Young, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
