A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 11 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Jamie Stanley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Dec. 15, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Joe Arreola, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 16, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kevin Medina-Barahona, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, , less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 28, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Marcello Morin, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Dec. 31, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Randall Heath Jolley, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 31, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Tyree Marques Bogany, attempt to commit robbery, a third-degree felony, Dec. 2, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Sherry Ryder Carranza, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Jan. 13, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Kelcie Monae King, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Jan. 16, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Enrique Yanez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Jan. 18, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jeremy Foster, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Jan. 24, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Rondia Lynn Crenshaw, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of identifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony, Oct. 11, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
